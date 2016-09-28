Sept 28 HWA AG :
* H1 sales improved by more than 32% year-on-year to 49.0
million euros ($54.95 million)
* Is anticipating a significant improvement in earnings in
second half of 2016
* Sales will be up as against previous year for 2016 as a
whole
* Management board is forecasting FY EBIT margin in a range
of between 4% and 6%
* EBIT amounted to 0.9 million euros in first six months of
2016 with net earnings of 0.5 million euros
* Michael Wilson appointed chief technology officer
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.8917 euros)
(Gdynia Newsroom)