Sept 28 Tribune Media Co

* Tribune Media Company closes major real estate sales

* Closed sale of its Tribune Tower, Los Angeles Times Square and Olympic Plant properties this week

* Company sells three marquee properties for $430 million; total consideration could reach $475 million

* For full-year 2016, company expects a reduction in rental revenues of $11 million and lower operating expenses of $5 million

Expects that three properties sold this week will generate approximately $330 million of net cash proceeds