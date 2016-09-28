Sept 28 Tribune Media Co
* Tribune Media Company closes major real estate sales
* Closed sale of its Tribune Tower, Los Angeles Times Square
and Olympic Plant properties this week
* Company sells three marquee properties for $430 million;
total consideration could reach $475 million
* For full-year 2016, company expects a reduction in rental
revenues of $11 million and lower operating expenses of $5
million
* Expects that three properties sold this week will generate
approximately $330 million of net cash proceeds
