US STOCKS-Wall St tumbles as investors flee latest Trump crisis
* Indexes down: Dow 1.66 pct, S&P 1.69 pct, Nasdaq 2.37 pct (Updates to late afternoon, adds commentary, changes byline)
Sept 28 Autoline Industries Ltd
* Autoline Industries Ltd says approved issue of 2.8 million shares on preferential basis at 60 rupees per share Source text: (bit.ly/2drdjFv) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Indexes down: Dow 1.66 pct, S&P 1.69 pct, Nasdaq 2.37 pct (Updates to late afternoon, adds commentary, changes byline)
* Thyssenkrupp gains on Tata tie-up hopes (Adds details, closing prices)