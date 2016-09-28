Sept 28 Clovis Oncology Inc
* Clovis Oncology announces Rucaparib data presentations at
ESMO 2016 Congress
* European Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) planned
in Q4 2016
* ESMO will take place october 7-11, 2016 in Copenhagen,
Denmark
* Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) date is February
23, 2017
* U.S. FDA accepted accelerated approval application for
review and granted priority review status for Rucaparib
* Data from ARIEL3 are expected in Q4 2017, which is
expected to be followed by submission of a supplemental NDA
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: