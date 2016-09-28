US STOCKS-Wall St tumbles as investors flee latest Trump crisis
* Indexes down: Dow 1.66 pct, S&P 1.69 pct, Nasdaq 2.37 pct (Updates to late afternoon, adds commentary, changes byline)
Sept 28 Hindustan Copper :
* OFS opens on Sept 29 for non-retail investors and Sept 30 for retail investors
* Floor price for the offer shall be INR 62
* Seller proposes to sell up to 64.8 mln shares of co through separate designated window of BSE and NSE Source text: bit.ly/2djSgHH
* Indexes down: Dow 1.66 pct, S&P 1.69 pct, Nasdaq 2.37 pct (Updates to late afternoon, adds commentary, changes byline)
* Thyssenkrupp gains on Tata tie-up hopes (Adds details, closing prices)