Sept 28 Shanghai La Chapelle Fashion Co Ltd
* La Chapelle-voluntary Announcement In Relation To The
Strategic Investment In Hc Industrial And Formation Of The Joint
Venture
* Investment Agreement Entered Into Between Unit LCEM, Deyue
And HC Industrial
* Lcem has agreed to make a capital injection of RMB50
million into HC Industrial
* LCEM and HC industrial have also entered into joint
venture agreement to establish joint venture
* Pursuant to JV HC Industrial and LCEM will make a capital
contribution of RMB8 million and rmb12 million respectively
