Sept 28 Ford Motor Co:
* Issuing a safety recall for approximately 900 2014 Ford
transit connect vehicles to reinstall panoramic roofs
* Is issuing a safety compliance recall for approximately
74,000 2013-17 Ford focus manual transmission, rear hatchback
vehicles
* Ford is not aware of any accidents or injuries associated
with the 2013-17 Ford Focus hatchback and Ford Focus RS vehicles
issue
* Ford issues one safety recall and one safety compliance
recall in North America
