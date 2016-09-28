Sept 28 Fitch on GCC Banks:
* Impaired loans ratios have benefited from strong growth
and loan restructuring but are expected to worsen if oil prices
remain low for longer
* Performance ratios in Qatar, UAE and Saudi Arabia reflect
more dynamic operating environments with more lending
opportunities
* low oil prices weakens state support and operating
environment for GCC banks
* Growth in Qatar is clearly above GCC peers as government
spending has remained strong
* Saudi banks remain least dependent on market funding
* Bahrain is lacking economic stimulus
