Sept 28 China Putian Food Holding Ltd
* Issue Of Convertible Bond And Non-convertible Note Due
2018 And Update On Proposed Redemption Of The Existing
Convertible Bonds
* Net proceeds from convertible bond and note, after
deducting expenses, are expected to be approximately hk$220.2
million
* Subscription agreement in respect of subscription for and
issue of (i) convertible bond in principal amount of hk$150
million
* Subscription agreement in respect of subscription for and
issue of he non-convertible note in principal amount of hk$110
million due 2018
* Net proceeds of approximately hk$11.6 million will be
applied for developing business of black hog farming
* Says on an event of default there may be occurrence of
resignation or cessation of cai chenyang as chairman
* Investor and company entered into subscription agreement
* Net proceeds from issue of convertible bond and note will
be applied to pay for redemption of existing convertible bonds
