Sept 28 China Putian Food Holding Ltd

* Issue Of Convertible Bond And Non-convertible Note Due 2018 And Update On Proposed Redemption Of The Existing Convertible Bonds

* Net proceeds from convertible bond and note, after deducting expenses, are expected to be approximately hk$220.2 million

* Subscription agreement in respect of subscription for and issue of (i) convertible bond in principal amount of hk$150 million

* Subscription agreement in respect of subscription for and issue of he non-convertible note in principal amount of hk$110 million due 2018

* Net proceeds of approximately hk$11.6 million will be applied for developing business of black hog farming

* Says on an event of default there may be occurrence of resignation or cessation of cai chenyang as chairman

* Investor and company entered into subscription agreement

* Net proceeds from issue of convertible bond and note will be applied to pay for redemption of existing convertible bonds Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: