BRIEF-Stein Mart posts Q1 earnings per share $0.08
* Sees FY 2017 sales at least 4 percent above comparable store sales
Sept 28 BELLE INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD
* Belle Intl-inside Information - Proposed Disposal Of Shares In Baroque Japan Limited In The Proposed Offering
* Board of directors of baroque informed co that it approved proposed offering, Baroque obtained listing approval on proposed offering from tokyo stock exchange
* Total net proceeds from disposal expected to be equivalent to approximately HK$446.1 million, if over-allotment option not exercised
* Group is expected to recognize a gains on proposed disposal and dilution gain of approximately RMB236.8 million and RMB276.0 million
* Market capitalization of Baroque upon completion of proposed offering is expected to be approximately JPY79,526.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sees FY 2017 sales at least 4 percent above comparable store sales
NEW YORK, May 17 The owners of several new potash mines that are adding fertilizer to an already over-supplied market are banking on better times, bucking industry thinking that the projects may snuff a modest price recovery.