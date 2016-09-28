BRIEF-Cisco Systems Inc Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.50
* Q3 revenue $11.9 billion versus I/B/E/S view $11.89 billion
Sept 28 Hopscotch Groupe :
* H1 operating profit 1.2 million euros ($1.34 million) versus loss of 1.1 million euros year ago
* H1 result for the financial year 787,000 euros versus a loss of 318,000 euros year ago
* H1 gross margin 27.6 million euros versus 25.4 million euros year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8929 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Announces a new distribution agreement with construction and surveying supplier Hixon Mfg & Supply Co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: