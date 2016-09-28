Sept 28 Nikkei:

* Hitachi, Toshiba, Mitsubishi heavy expected to form joint holding co for their nuclear fuel businesses and will consider eventually merging them into one entity - Nikkei Source text - (s.nikkei.com/2d4RQUg)