COLUMN-SAFT-ON-WEALTH: Be thankful for the return of volatility
May 17 Wednesday's bout of equity market volatility may be a blessing in disguise for long-term investors.
Sept 28 (Reuters) -
* Credit Suisse, Barclays said to be in mortgage-settlement talks with the U.S. Justice Department - Bloomberg, citing sources Source text - bloom.bg/2daifzh Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
May 17 Wednesday's bout of equity market volatility may be a blessing in disguise for long-term investors.
* Cash dividend a 75% increase per share over $.20 paid in recent quarters Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: