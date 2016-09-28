BRIEF-U.S. Auto Parts initiates new stock repurchase program
* Board of directors has approved repurchase of up to an aggregate of $5 million of company's common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Sept 28 (Reuters) -
* Ritz-Carlton Hotel plans to open a property in Nikko, Tochigi Prefecture, as early as 2019 - Nikkei
* Ritz-Carlton Hotel will work with Japan's Tobu Railway, which owns roughly 20,000 sq. meters of land by Lake Chuzenji - Nikkei
* Marriott International, which owns the Ritz-Carlton brand, is discussing scale, management method of the new hotel with Japan's Tobu Railway - Nikkei
* Ritz-Carlton hotel announced plans to open a hotel in Niseko, Hokkaido Prefecture, by 2020- Nikkei Source text :
* Tyson Foods says on May 12, co entered into a term loan agreement that provides for total term loan commitments in an aggregate principal amount of $1.8 billion