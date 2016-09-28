BRIEF-Raymond James sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.22/shr
* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.22 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Sept 28 Moody's:
* Moody's assigns Baa2 to Illinois' October, November 2016 go offerings; outlook negative
* Rating factors in underfunded pension plans, narrow operating fund liquidity
* Rating also factors in "failure to address structural deficit because of a political impasse"
* Outlook applies not only to $26 billion of outstanding go bonds, but also to $2.5 billion of build Illinois sales tax revenue bonds Source text (bit.ly/2cLtaRb)
* Indexes down: Dow 1.78 pct, S&P 1.82 pct, Nasdaq 2.57 pct (Updates to close, adds commentary)