Sept 28 Moody's:

* Moody's assigns Baa2 to Illinois' October, November 2016 go offerings; outlook negative

* Rating factors in underfunded pension plans, narrow operating fund liquidity

* Rating also factors in "failure to address structural deficit because of a political impasse"

* Outlook applies not only to $26 billion of outstanding go bonds, but also to $2.5 billion of build Illinois sales tax revenue bonds Source text (bit.ly/2cLtaRb)