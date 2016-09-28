Sept 28 Alden Global Capital LLC

* Owns Approximately 9.5% Of Pier 1's Outstanding Shares

* "Remain Open To Discussing Ways In Which We Can Work Constructively With Board"

* Alden Issues Statement In Response To Pier 1 Imports' Adoption Of A 10% Poison Pill

* "At No Point During Our Discussions Have We Mentioned Anything Even Close To An Intention Or Interest In Acquiring Pier 1"

* Preference Is To Work With Pier 1 Board Regarding Ongoing Ceo Search Process