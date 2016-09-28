BRIEF-Just Energy Q4 sales C$947.3 million
* Just Energy reports fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2017 results
Sept 28 Alnylam Pharmaceutical Inc
* Presents clinical and non clinical data demonstrating continued rnai platform optimization and leadership in the development of rna-based therapeutics at 12th annual meeting of the Oligonucleotide Therapeutics Society
* Company to pursue follow-on candidate with improved tolerability profile; expects to file clinical trial application in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Just Energy reports fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2017 results
* Says completed acquisition of ConocoPhillips western Canadian assets Further company coverage: (Reporting by Ethan Lou)