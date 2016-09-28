BRIEF-Just Energy Q4 sales C$947.3 million
* Just Energy reports fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2017 results
Sept 28 Aegerion Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Aegerion pharmaceuticals' Juxtapid (Lomitapide) capsules approved in Japan for the treatment of homozygous Familial Hypercholesterolemia (HOFH)
* Effect of Juxtapid on cardiovascular morbidity and mortality has not been determined Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Just Energy reports fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2017 results
* Says completed acquisition of ConocoPhillips western Canadian assets Further company coverage: (Reporting by Ethan Lou)