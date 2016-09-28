BRIEF-Just Energy Q4 sales C$947.3 million
* Just Energy reports fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2017 results
Sept 28 Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Initiates phase 1 clinical study of Edp 305, its lead FXR agonist for the treatment of non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH)
* As part of complete characterization of EDP-305, expect to share data regarding Fibrosis and other preclinical data in Nov Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Just Energy reports fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2017 results
* Says completed acquisition of ConocoPhillips western Canadian assets Further company coverage: (Reporting by Ethan Lou)