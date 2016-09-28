BRIEF-Just Energy Q4 sales C$947.3 million
* Just Energy reports fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2017 results
Sept 28 (Reuters) -
* U.S. CPSC - Working with Samsung to address safety issues related to top-load washing machines made between March 2011 and April 2016
* U.S. CPSC - CPSC and Samsung are working on a remedy for affected consumers that will help ensure that there are no further incidents Source text for Eikon: [ID:bit.ly/2dskYDy]
* Says completed acquisition of ConocoPhillips western Canadian assets Further company coverage: (Reporting by Ethan Lou)