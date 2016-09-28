COLUMN-SAFT-ON-WEALTH: Be thankful for the return of volatility
May 17 Wednesday's bout of equity market volatility may be a blessing in disguise for long-term investors.
Sept 28 Serrano Ltd
* Sorrento vietnam is currently in negotiations with a potential buyer in connection with property disposal
* Unless maybank amounts due fully repaid within 10 days from 27 sept, maybank reserves their rights to take such legal action as appropriate
* Group continues to be in discussions with sorrento vietnam and maybank on undertaking agreement, property disposal and maybank facilities
* Received letter of demand from lawyers acting for maybank to inform that sorrento vietnam has defaulted in making payment of amounts due and owing to maybank
* Lawyers acting for maybank have been instructed to demand that serrano holdings make payment of outstanding amounts of us$2 million and vnd32.4 billion in aggregate
* In interim, group continues to be in discussions with sorrento vietnam and maybank on undertaking agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Cash dividend a 75% increase per share over $.20 paid in recent quarters Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: