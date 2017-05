CANADA FX DEBT-C$ eases as safe-haven currencies outperform

* Canadian dollar at C$1.3616, or 73.44 U.S. cents * Bond prices higher across the yield curve By Solarina Ho TORONTO, May 17 The Canadian dollar eased slightly against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday, as political uncertainty in Washington supported safe-haven currencies and domestic manufacturing sales rose in line with economists' expectations. At 4:00 p.m. ET (2000 GMT), the Canadian dollar was trading at C$1.3616 to the greenback, or 73.44 U.S. cents,