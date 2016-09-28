Sept 28 Moody's on Poland's Banking System

* Moody's - maintains stable outlook on Poland's banking system amid strong operating environment

* Moody's on Poland's Banking System -Expect lending growth for banks in Poland to remain a healthy 5% to 6% in 2016-17

* Moody's on Poland's Banking System -Expecting nonperforming loans to remain relatively stable at around 6.5% of the loan book by the end of 2017

* Moody's On Poland's Banking System -Expects real GDP growth in Poland to remain sound in 2016 and 2017, at 3.1% and 3.0%, respectively Source text : [ID:bit.ly/2cBE6gR]