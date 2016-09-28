BRIEF-Cisco Systems Inc Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.50
* Q3 revenue $11.9 billion versus I/B/E/S view $11.89 billion
Sept 28 ITS Group SA :
* H1 net income group share 0.9 million euros ($1.01 million) versus 0.6 million euros year ago
* H1 current operating income 2.2 million euros versus 1.5 million euros year ago
* Adjusts current operating margin target between 3 pct and 4 pct of FY revenue Source text: bit.ly/2drRA09 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8925 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Announces a new distribution agreement with construction and surveying supplier Hixon Mfg & Supply Co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: