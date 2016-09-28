Sept 28 Fulgent Genetics Inc :

* Sees IPO of 4.2 million shares of common stock - SEC Filing

* Anticipate that the initial public offering price will be between $9.00 and $11.00 per share

* Ming Hsieh, co's CEO, has indicated an interest in purchasing up to 1.1 million shares co to be sold in IPO at IPO price

* Had previously anticipated IPO price between $12 and $14 per share for IPO of 4.6 million shares of common stock Source text - bit.ly/2dar8c8