BRIEF-Just Energy Q4 sales C$947.3 million
* Just Energy reports fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2017 results
Sept 28 Fulgent Genetics Inc :
* Sees IPO of 4.2 million shares of common stock - SEC Filing
* Anticipate that the initial public offering price will be between $9.00 and $11.00 per share
* Ming Hsieh, co's CEO, has indicated an interest in purchasing up to 1.1 million shares co to be sold in IPO at IPO price
* Had previously anticipated IPO price between $12 and $14 per share for IPO of 4.6 million shares of common stock Source text - bit.ly/2dar8c8 Further company coverage:
* Says completed acquisition of ConocoPhillips western Canadian assets Further company coverage: (Reporting by Ethan Lou)