BRIEF-Merus announces results from MCLA-128 phase 1/2 study
* Merus announces promising results from MCLA-128 phase 1/2 study in metastatic breast cancer
Sept 28 Almirall SA :
* Announces positive results from the phase III trial showing efficacy of dimethyl fumarate, a new systemic oral drug for patients with chronic plaque psoriasis
* To present the results on Sep. 29 at the dermatology congress in Vienna
May 17 Pivotal trial results for Merck & Co Inc's immunotherapy drug Keytruda show that it lengthened survival by three months, or nearly 40 percent, for patients with advanced bladder cancer who had stopped responding to chemotherapy.