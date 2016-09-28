BRIEF-Stein Mart posts Q1 earnings per share $0.08
* Sees FY 2017 sales at least 4 percent above comparable store sales
Sept 28 U.S. FDA:
* FDA approves first automated insulin delivery device for type 1 diabetes
* Approved Medtronic's MiniMed 670G hybrid closed looped system
* Medtronic is currently performing clinical studies to evaluate the safety and effectiveness of device in diabetic children 7-13 years old
* As part of approval, FDA is requiring a post-market study to better understand how device performs in "real-world settings"
* Merus announces promising results from MCLA-128 phase 1/2 study in metastatic breast cancer