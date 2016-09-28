BRIEF-U.S. Auto Parts initiates new stock repurchase program
* Board of directors has approved repurchase of up to an aggregate of $5 million of company's common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Sept 28 Etablissementen Franz Colruyt NV
* Says in accordance with the resolutions carried out at the General Shareholders' Meeting of Sep. 28 a dividend will be paid for the amount of gross 1.12 euro or net 0.8176 euro per share Source text: bit.ly/2dtLwIU Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Board of directors has approved repurchase of up to an aggregate of $5 million of company's common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Tyson Foods says on May 12, co entered into a term loan agreement that provides for total term loan commitments in an aggregate principal amount of $1.8 billion