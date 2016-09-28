BRIEF-U.S. Auto Parts initiates new stock repurchase program
* Board of directors has approved repurchase of up to an aggregate of $5 million of company's common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Sept 28 Colruyt Nv :
* Expects the consolidated net result of the 2016/17 financial year to match and hopefully slightly exceed last financial year's result
* Do not anticipates significant upturn in economic climate nor in consumer confidence in Belgium and France in short term Source text: bit.ly/2cBOOnn Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Board of directors has approved repurchase of up to an aggregate of $5 million of company's common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Tyson Foods says on May 12, co entered into a term loan agreement that provides for total term loan commitments in an aggregate principal amount of $1.8 billion