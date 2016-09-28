BRIEF-Just Energy Q4 sales C$947.3 million
* Just Energy reports fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2017 results
Sept 28 Idt Corp
* Q4 earnings per share $0.48
* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.50
* Revenue in 4Q16 was $368.1 million compared to $405.8 million.
* Qtrly non-GAAP earnings per share $0.50 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Just Energy reports fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2017 results
* Says completed acquisition of ConocoPhillips western Canadian assets Further company coverage: (Reporting by Ethan Lou)