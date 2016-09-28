Sept 28 Hormel Foods

* Says "recommends that stockholders do not tender their shares because offer price is below company's current share price"

* Recommends stockholders reject unsolicited below-market price mini-tender offer by Trc Capital Corporation

* Received notice of mini-tender offer made by Trc Capital to stockholders to buy up to 3 million shares of Co at a price of $36.25 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: