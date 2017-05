Sept 29 Bendigo And Adelaide Bank Ltd

* Purchase was formalised with western australian state government and will be completed by early december 2016

* Bendigo and Adelaide Bank will undertake a non-underwritten share purchase plan (spp) in october 2016

* Co and Adelaide Bank agreed to purchase $1.35 billion of standard residential home loans from keystart housing scheme trust

* Transaction will be roe and eps accretive for bank Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: