Sept 29 Yat Sing Holdings Ltd :

* Potential vendor and potential purchaser have commenced preliminary negotiation

* Final price of potential transaction has not yet been agreed between potential vendor and potential purchaser

* A controlling shareholder of co, an independent third party has recently made a preliminary proposal on 28 sept

* Noted recent movement in price and trading volume of shares of company

* Save as disclosed , board is not aware of any reasons for price and volume movements

* Potential vendor has not entered into any agreement or understanding with potential purchaser with respect to potential transaction

* Has applied to stock exchange for resumption of trading in shares with effect from 2:00 p.m. On 29 september 2016

* Proposal for purchase of an aggregate of 599.1 million shares in company held by vendor Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: