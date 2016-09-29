Sept 29 Yat Sing Holdings Ltd :
* Potential vendor and potential purchaser have commenced
preliminary negotiation
* Final price of potential transaction has not yet been
agreed between potential vendor and potential purchaser
* A controlling shareholder of co, an independent third
party has recently made a preliminary proposal on 28 sept
* Noted recent movement in price and trading volume of
shares of company
* Save as disclosed , board is not aware of any reasons for
price and volume movements
* Potential vendor has not entered into any agreement or
understanding with potential purchaser with respect to potential
transaction
* Has applied to stock exchange for resumption of trading in
shares with effect from 2:00 p.m. On 29 september 2016
* Proposal for purchase of an aggregate of 599.1 million
shares in company held by vendor
