Sept 29 Euromoney Institutional Investor Plc
* Financial markets have been subject to increased
volatility and uncertainty following UK's Brexit vote in June
* Underlying revenues for Q4 are expected to have declined
by 5 pct from same period last year
* Underlying subscription revenues for Q4 are expected to
have increased by 2 pct
* Underlying sponsorship and delegate revenues are expected
to fall by 13 pct in final quarter
* Group expects to announce an adjusted profit before tax*
of no less than 100 million stg for year to September 30, 2016
* Trading has continued in line with board's expectations,
* Reported revenues for quarter are expected to show a 2 pct
increase, largely as a result of more favourable exchange rates.
* Underlying advertising revenues are expected to show a
decline of 8 pct for quarter
* Reported total revenues for year to september 30, 2016 are
expected to show a 1 pct decrease on last year
