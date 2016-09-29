Sept 29 Merlin Entertainments Plc
* Resort theme parks operating group is now showing year on
year revenue growth, reflecting ongoing recovery in trading at
alton towers
* We remain positive on medium term outlook
* Year to date revenue growth of 10.6%
* Like for like revenue growth in period was 1.3% reflecting
emerging recovery in resort theme parks offset by difficult
trading conditions in several key markets across estate
* London continues to suppress overall trading performance
as we are yet to see any significant benefit from depreciation
of sterling
* In near-term, if recent trends continue, expect ebitda
margins to be in 'mid-thirties' in 2016
