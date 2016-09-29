Sept 29 Imperial Brands Plc
* Trading statement
* At current exchange rates, we expect currency translation
to benefit full year earnings by c. 4-5 pct
* Full year impact of currency transaction on earnings
remains at around 3 pct for full year
* Have delivered strong growth in reported tobacco net
revenue for year driven by us acquisition and benefit of
currency translation
* Full year trend for total tobacco volumes and operating
profit margin is broadly in line with first half
* Our cost optimisation programme is on track to deliver
targeted savings and cash conversion remains strong
* In returns markets, our priority has remained on managing
share and profit; benefit from price increases has been offset
by a combination of adverse mix
* On track to meet full year expectations at both constant
currency and reported exchange rates
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: