Sept 29 Sintex Industries Ltd:

* Sintex industries limited announces composite scheme of arrangement

* Board unanimously approved demerger of Custom Moulding business and Prefab business from Sintex Industries

* Scheme for demerger of Custom Moulding business and Prefab business from co to Sintex-BAPL and Sintex Infra Projects

* Involves issue of euity shares of Sintex Plastic Tech to Sintex Industries Source text: bit.ly/2dvZRV5