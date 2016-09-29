Sept 29 Ausnutria-discloseable Transaction In
Relation To Establishment Of Business In New Zealand
* Pursuant to subscription agreements, Ausnutria China shall
subscribe for 4,500,000 shares of joint venture in amount of
NZD4.5 million
* Westland, through WMPI, shall subscribe for 3 million
shares of joint venture in amount of NZD3.0 million
* Group, in respect of the agreements, shall invest up to
NZD36.5 million to business in new zealand
* JV entered into shareholder loan agreement, retail product
purchase agreement with ausnutria china and product supply
agreement with westland
* Ausnutria China and Westland entered into subscription
agreements with joint venture
* Deal for purpose of establishing business in New Zealand
* JV will be owned as to 60% and 40% by ausnutria china and
wmpi respectively JV will be accounted for as a subsidiary of
group
