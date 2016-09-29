Sept 29 X5 Retail Group NV says:
* Announces the signing of a cooperation agreement between
X5's Pyaterochka and mobile phone operator Vimpelcom
(Beeline brand).
* The first stage entails the opening of 950 Beeline branded
outlets and points of sale in Pyaterochka stores this year.
* By the end of 2017, the total number of Beeline outlets
and points of sale in Pyaterochka stores is due to exceed 1,600.
* The partnership will boost traffic and conversion thanks
to the additional services offered to customers.
* The Pyaterochka agreement will provide Beeline with new
opportunities to scale up its business as the national food
retailer continues its rapid expansion with new stores.
