Sept 29 Rathi Graphic Technologies Ltd
* Dis-Invested 1 million equity shares in unit; resulted in
cessation of holding-subsidiary relationship
Source text: [Rathi Graphic Technologies Ltd has informed BSE
that in line with the special resolution passed in 23rd Annual
General Meeting of the company concerning selling of investment
held in subsidiary Company i.e M/s. RGTL Industries Limited, on
September 29, 2016 the Company have dis-invested 1000000 (Ten
Lakh) equity shares. This transaction has brought down the
shareholding of Rathi Graphic Technologies Limited in its
Subsidiary Company from 54.58 (%) to 49.18 (%) and the
transaction resulted in cessation of Holding-Subsidiary
relationship]
