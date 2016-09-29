Sept 29 Rathi Graphic Technologies Ltd

* Dis-Invested 1 million equity shares in unit; resulted in cessation of holding-subsidiary relationship Source text: [Rathi Graphic Technologies Ltd has informed BSE that in line with the special resolution passed in 23rd Annual General Meeting of the company concerning selling of investment held in subsidiary Company i.e M/s. RGTL Industries Limited, on September 29, 2016 the Company have dis-invested 1000000 (Ten Lakh) equity shares. This transaction has brought down the shareholding of Rathi Graphic Technologies Limited in its Subsidiary Company from 54.58 (%) to 49.18 (%) and the transaction resulted in cessation of Holding-Subsidiary relationship]