Sept 29 Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port Group
(NCSP)
* Decides to suspend payment of interim dividend for six
months of 2016 until circumstances preventing NCSP from timely
payment of dividend are removed
* Total amount of the interim dividend paid out and declared
in 2016 and the amount payable to shareholders as a result of
mandatory shares buyout exceed the current covenant on payments
to shareholders as established in the loan agreement between
NCSP and VTB Bank
* Says dividend shall be paid after signature of agreement
* Says NCSP and VTB Bank are currently in process of
approval of addendum to loan agreement to amend this covenant
* Says NCSP possesses funds to pay dividend in full
* Says expects to pay dividend to all shareholders by
October 18, 2016
