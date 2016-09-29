Sept 29 Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port Group (NCSP)

* Decides to suspend payment of interim dividend for six months of 2016 until circumstances preventing NCSP from timely payment of dividend are removed

* Total amount of the interim dividend paid out and declared in 2016 and the amount payable to shareholders as a result of mandatory shares buyout exceed the current covenant on payments to shareholders as established in the loan agreement between NCSP and VTB Bank

* Says dividend shall be paid after signature of agreement

* Says NCSP and VTB Bank are currently in process of approval of addendum to loan agreement to amend this covenant

* Says NCSP possesses funds to pay dividend in full

* Says expects to pay dividend to all shareholders by October 18, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)