Sept 29 Riverview Bancorp Inc
* Riverview Community Bank and Mbank announce signing of a
purchase and assumption agreement
* Riverview will acquire certain assets of Mbank, including
approximately $130 million in net loans and will assume certain
liabilities
* Riverview Bancorp Inc says transaction is expected to be
accretive to earnings in first full year
* All Mbank locations will continue to operate as Mbank
branches until transaction is completed
* Deal includes approximately $128 million of Mbank's
customer deposits
* Agreement also provides that Riverview Bancorp will assume
obligations of Merchants Bancorp's trust preferred securities
* Following transaction, no banking services will be
provided by Mbank.
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: