Sept 29 SMRT Corporation Ltd

* Scheme shareholders have, by majority of not less than 75 per cent in value of scheme shares voted at scheme meeting, approved scheme

* Refers to proposed acquisition by Belford Investments of issued and paid-up ordinary of smrt corp by way of a scheme of arrangement

* Company will be submitting its application to court for sanction of scheme under section 210 of companies act

* "scheme shall become effective and binding upon lodgement of court order with accounting and corporate regulatory authority of Singapore"

* Belford Investments pte. ltd. ( offeror) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited