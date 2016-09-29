Sept 29 SMRT Corporation Ltd
* Scheme shareholders have, by majority of not less than 75
per cent in value of scheme shares voted at scheme meeting,
approved scheme
* Refers to proposed acquisition by Belford Investments of
issued and paid-up ordinary of smrt corp by way of a scheme of
arrangement
* Company will be submitting its application to court for
sanction of scheme under section 210 of companies act
* "scheme shall become effective and binding upon lodgement
of court order with accounting and corporate regulatory
authority of Singapore"
* Belford Investments pte. ltd. ( offeror) is a wholly-owned
subsidiary of Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited
Source text (bit.ly/2dtJYui)
