Sept 29 (Reuters) -

* Tong Ren Tang-connected Transaction Disposal Of The Target Assets

* Entered into assets transfer agreement with bozhou herbal pieces

* Deal for total consideration of rmb113.7 million

* Pursuant to deal company has agreed to dispose and Bozhou Herbal Pieces has agreed to acquire target assets

* Group's gains from assets transfer agreement are expected to be approximately RMB900,000