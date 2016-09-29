Sept 29 Horizon Pharma PLC :

* On Sept 26, Horizon Pharma USA entered settlement agreement and mutual release with Express Scripts to settle litigation - SEC filing

* 25 percent of settlement amount will be paid to Express Scripts in Q1 of 2017 and 25 percent in Q2 of 2017

* Horizon Pharma's discussions with Express Scripts regarding DUEXIS and VIMOVO on its formulary exclusion list are ongoing

* Settlement amount will be paid to Express Scripts in installments, with 50 percent of installment paid in Q4 of 2016

* Expects that settlement payment will be recorded as a reduction in GAAP net sales in Q3 of fiscal 2016

* Continues its discussions and negotiations with other pharmacy benefit managers and payers