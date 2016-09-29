Sept 29 Horizon Pharma PLC :
* On Sept 26, Horizon Pharma USA entered settlement
agreement and mutual release with Express Scripts to settle
litigation - SEC filing
* 25 percent of settlement amount will be paid to Express
Scripts in Q1 of 2017 and 25 percent in Q2 of 2017
* Horizon Pharma's discussions with Express Scripts
regarding DUEXIS and VIMOVO on its formulary exclusion list are
ongoing
* Settlement amount will be paid to Express Scripts in
installments, with 50 percent of installment paid in Q4 of 2016
* Expects that settlement payment will be recorded as a
reduction in GAAP net sales in Q3 of fiscal 2016
* Continues its discussions and negotiations with other
pharmacy benefit managers and payers
Source text bit.ly/2dgJGYB
