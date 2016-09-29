Portugal wins Eurovision Song Contest for first time
KIEV, May 14 Portugal's Salvador Sobral won the 2017 Eurovision Song Contest performing a jazz-style ballad written by sister Luisa, beating second-place Bulgaria.
Sept 29 Arnoldo Mondadori Editore SpA :
* Its unit Rizzoli Libri has signed an agreement to transfer the Bompiani business unit to Italian publisher Giunti Editore
* Total price of the transaction amounts to 16.5 million euros ($18.52 million), of which 5.3 million euros are related to assets transferred to the buyer
* Board approves the plan on the merger by incorporation of the unit Banzai Media into Arnoldo Mondadori Editore
* The incorporation of Banzai Media is scheduled by Jan. 15, 2017; for accounting and tax purposes, it will be effective as of Jan. 1, 2017 Source text for Eikon: www.1info.it Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8911 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
TORONTO/FRANKFURT, May 13 Businesses around the world scrambled on Saturday to prepare for a renewed cyber attack, convinced that a lull in a computer offensive that has stopped car factories, hospitals, schools and other organizations in around 100 countries was only temporary.