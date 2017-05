Sept 29 Avenue Supermarts Limited:

* Avenue supermarts limited files for IPO

* IPO includes issue of equity shares aggregating up to INR 18.70 billion

* Received an in-principle' approval from the BSE and the NSE for the listing of the equity shares

* Avenue Supermarts says book running lead managers are Axis Capital, Edelweiss Financial, HDFC Bank , ICICI Securities

* JM Financial Institutional Securities; Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors; SBI Capital Markets, Inga Capital are book running managers to IPO Source text: bit.ly/2dgJQzw (Bengaluru newsroom)