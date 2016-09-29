Sept 29 G R Infraprojects:
G R Infraprojects Limited One of the leading integrated roads
EPC Company, today filed its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP)
with the market regulator SEBI seeking permission for its
Initial Public Offering (IPO). The public issue consists fresh
issue of equity shares worth Rs. 2,400 million and an offer for
sale of upto 5,413,540 equity shares by the three selling
shareholder viz. Lokesh Builders Private Limited, India Business
Excellence Fund I and by India Business Excellence Fund.
