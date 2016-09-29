Sept 29 G R Infraprojects:

* G R Infraprojects Limited files for IPO

* Public issue consists fresh issue of equity shares worth 2.40 billion rupees, offer for sale upto 5.4 million shares by selling shareholder

* Proposes to utilize the net proceeds from the fresh issue for repayment/pre-payment,, of certain borrowings availed by the company

* HDFC Bank, ICICI Securities , IDFC Bank Limited, Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors and SBI Capital Markets are book running lead managers Source text: G R Infraprojects Limited One of the leading integrated roads EPC Company, today filed its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with the market regulator SEBI seeking permission for its Initial Public Offering (IPO). The public issue consists fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs. 2,400 million and an offer for sale of upto 5,413,540 equity shares by the three selling shareholder viz. Lokesh Builders Private Limited, India Business Excellence Fund I and by India Business Excellence Fund. (Bengaluru newsroom)