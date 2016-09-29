BRIEF-Solarworld: preliminary administrator / insolvency of affiliated companies
* PRELIMINARY ADMINISTRATOR / INSOLVENCY OF AFFILIATED COMPANIES
Sept 29 Serrano Limited
* Bankruptcy proceedings against chia wing hock are adjourned to 20 october 2016
* Bankruptcy proceedings against chia wing keong adjourned to 20 october 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* PRELIMINARY ADMINISTRATOR / INSOLVENCY OF AFFILIATED COMPANIES
* Update On Chapter 11 proceedings, and operational and financial information