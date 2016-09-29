Portugal wins Eurovision Song Contest for first time
KIEV, May 14 Portugal's Salvador Sobral won the 2017 Eurovision Song Contest performing a jazz-style ballad written by sister Luisa, beating second-place Bulgaria.
Sept 29 Itesoft SA :
* H1 operating income 0.9 million euros ($1.0 million) versus loss of 0.3 million euros year ago
* H1 net income group share 0.2 million euros versus 0.3 million euros year ago
* Confirms it will pay a dividend in 2016
* To propose dividend of 0.15 euros per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8893 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
TORONTO/FRANKFURT, May 13 Businesses around the world scrambled on Saturday to prepare for a renewed cyber attack, convinced that a lull in a computer offensive that has stopped car factories, hospitals, schools and other organizations in around 100 countries was only temporary.